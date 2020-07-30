Advertisement

YMCA accepting applications for new fall childcare program

YMCA
YMCA(Ann Taylor)
By Ann Taylor
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY , Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Schools is partnering with local organizations for their “Childcare Initiative” starting this school year.

Now, some organizations are figuring out how they will meet the demand.

The YMCA of Roanoke Valley is taking its recruiting efforts online. Next week, they are holding several virtual job fairs to meet the needs of an influx of kids in the fall.

“We are welcoming them with open arms to the YMCA,” said Jonathan Pait, Executive Director of YMCA Gainsboro.

The Roanoke County School district is going back to school on a hybrid schedule this fall.

“It really creates a great need for all day childcare and with that need, is the need for staffing,” said Pait.

The YMCA has been staffed all spring and summer, taking care of essential workers’ children, as well as their regular summer programs. Next week, they will start virtual interviewing for additional staff.

“We are going to ask them questions about their experience, and I am sure that going to ask us questions about the role they will play and the environment they will work in,” said Pait.

Current staffers at the YMCA summer program say they have learned what works and what doesn’t within the last few months and are prepared for the additional staff and children.

“It was almost like second nature the washing and cleaning. It’s a part of the process, so going forward to the fall, we’ll have a better understanding,” said Kim Keith, YMCA staff member.

Pait said at a time when unemployment is so high, he’s hoping they can help the community in more than one way.

“It’s two-fold, they are really having an impact and assisting the community and helping with this need and also getting a job.”

The virtual job fairs are August 4 at 10 a.m., August 6 at 6 p.m. and August 9 at 10 a.m. You can contact the YMCA for registration.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

