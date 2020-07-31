Advertisement

Altavista man arrested after allegedly firing weapon

Gregory Bryce Worley. Photo courtesy Altavista Police Department.
Gregory Bryce Worley. Photo courtesy Altavista Police Department.(APD)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - An Altavista man is in custody after allegedly firing shots in the area of Rail Line Drive.

The Altavista Police Department said it received a complaint of shots fired July 26 just before 10:30 p.m.

Police determined a weapon had been fired and obtained a search warrant for a home on Express Line Drive. Two weapons were seized from the home.

As a result, 24-year-old Gregory Worley was charged with the following:

  • Willfully discharging or causing to be discharged a firearm in any street in the town in violation of town code 46-184
  • Reckless handling of a firearm
  • Brandishing a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school (felony)

Worley was arrested Thursday and taken before a magistrate, who released him on an unsecured bond.

If you have any information about the incident, contact the APD at 434-369-7425 or Central VA Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Forecast

Friday, July 31, Midday FastCast

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Scattered showers are likely with a few storms.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 hospitalization numbers drop day-to-day, more patients released

Updated: 1 hours ago
There are 2,174 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,141 reported Thursday.

News

Hometown Eats-Tie Dyed Pig

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Education

School districts announce dates for students to start fall semester

Updated: 2 hours ago
See the list of dates announced so far.

News

Radford University Campus Protocols

Updated: 3 hours ago

Birthday

Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 31, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats: The Tie Dyed Pig in Radford

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Josh Birch
If you’re searching for a unique and delicious restaurant that will have something for everyone, you’ve got to make a trip to the Tie Dyed Pig in Radford.

News

Life with COVID-19: Blacksburg Transit

Updated: 6 hours ago
While the wheels on the bus round and round, COVID-19 has caused ridership to go up and down.

News

Life with COVID-19: Blacksburg Transit prepares for return of Virginia Tech students

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
From masks to safety barriers, Blacksburg Transit has been closely watching COVID-19 and working to ensure the long term safety of its riders and drivers.