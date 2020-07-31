Altavista man arrested after allegedly firing weapon

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - An Altavista man is in custody after allegedly firing shots in the area of Rail Line Drive.

The Altavista Police Department said it received a complaint of shots fired July 26 just before 10:30 p.m.

Police determined a weapon had been fired and obtained a search warrant for a home on Express Line Drive. Two weapons were seized from the home.

As a result, 24-year-old Gregory Worley was charged with the following:

Willfully discharging or causing to be discharged a firearm in any street in the town in violation of town code 46-184

Reckless handling of a firearm

Brandishing a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school (felony)

Worley was arrested Thursday and taken before a magistrate, who released him on an unsecured bond.

If you have any information about the incident, contact the APD at 434-369-7425 or Central VA Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

