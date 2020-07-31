Advertisement

COVID-19 cases lead to closure of Lynchburg Circuit Court

Covid-19
Covid-19(Gray TV)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Circuit Court and the Court Clerk’s Office are closed through Monday, August 3, after additional employees tested positive for COVID-19.

One employee tested positive early this week, leading to a closure Wednesday.

At least two more tested positive later in the week, leading to a closure for cleaning and disinfecting beginning at noon Friday.

The clerk’s office is working to contact anyone who has been in contact with the infected employees, so they can take precautions.

Read the closure order here.

