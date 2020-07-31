Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalization numbers drop day-to-day, more patients released

MGN photo.(MGN photo)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 89,888 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Friday morning. That’s up from 88,904 reported Thursday, a 984-case increase.

3, of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 2,174 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,141 reported Thursday. 1,107,360 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.2 percent positive rate over the last week, the same as the percentage reported Thursday.

1,334 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Friday, down from Thursday’s 1,357, with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. 11,937 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, up 209 from Thursday. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

