Dollywood makes list of Top 25 theme parks in the world

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood made a Trip Advisor list of the Top 25 theme parks in the world.

WSMV reported that Dollywood is number 8 on a list of “Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards” for worldwide theme parks, right behind several Disney parks, Puy du Fou in France and Tivoli Gardens in Denmark.

The list ranks the parks based on the friendliness of its employees, unique and thrilling rides and attractions, high-quality entertainment and Southern-focused cuisine.

Dollywood is also ranked for the number one thing to do while in Pigeon Forge.

