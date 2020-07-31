Advertisement

Dollywood makes list of Top 25 theme parks in the world

Dollywood is number 8 on a list of “Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards” for worldwide theme parks, right behind several Disney parks, Puy du Fou in France and Tivoli Gardens in Denmark.
(WSAZ)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood made a Trip Advisor list of the Top 25 theme parks in the world.

WSMV reported that Dollywood is number 8 on a list of “Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards” for worldwide theme parks, right behind several Disney parks, Puy du Fou in France and Tivoli Gardens in Denmark.

The list ranks the parks based on the friendliness of its employees, unique and thrilling rides and attractions, high-quality entertainment and Southern-focused cuisine.

Dollywood is also ranked for the number one thing to do while in Pigeon Forge.

You can find the full list here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New information against Megan Boswell to be brought before grand jury in August

Updated: 9 minutes ago
“We intend to bring another matter regarding Ms. Boswell to the Grand Jury on August 19th,” prosecutors said.

News

Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence

Updated: 26 minutes ago
The three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston issued the decision more than six months after arguments were heard in the case.

News

Staunton Police issue warning after rabid cat attack on Moore St.

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Staunton Police Department is warning folks about a recent rabid animal attack.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases lead to closure of Lynchburg Circuit Court

Updated: 1 hour ago
The clerk’s office is working to contact anyone who has been in contact with the infected employees, so they can take precautions.

Latest News

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

People living near Tinker Creek Waterway urged to stay out until spill is cleaned

Updated: 1 hour ago
If you swallow the affected water, you’re asked to call Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222.

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Sen. Kaine pushes for better pregnancy care for women of color and women in rural areas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
Kaine met virtually with representatives from the Virginia Rural Health Association.

News

Sen. Warner meets with military family advocates, discusses challenges of pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
Lack of broadband access is providing major issues for US military families.

Forecast

Friday, July 31, Midday FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Scattered showers are likely with a few storms.