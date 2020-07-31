Groups unite to urge US to extend food aid to schoolchildren

NEW YORK (AP) — A coalition of educators, activists and philanthropists is urging Congress to expand emergency provisions that allow school districts nationwide to feed millions of children during the coronavirus pandemic.

The groups include the American Federation of Teachers and the NAACP. They told The Associated Press on Thursday it’s pushing the Republican-led Senate and President Donald Trump to adopt the HEROES Act, which extends unemployment benefits to some workers and expands the rules under which school districts can distribute food during emergencies.

The measure has been passed by the Democratic-led House. A representative for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’s proud to have to helped shepherd $25 billion in food assistance into law earlier this year.