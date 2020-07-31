Advertisement

Homestead Creamery feels COVID-19 affects

People pick up milk, ice cream and food here at Homestead Creamery in Wirtz
People pick up milk, ice cream and food here at Homestead Creamery in Wirtz(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIRTZ, Va. (WDBJ) -

Homestead Creamy and its Dairy Farm have taken a hit during this pandemic. And then this recent heat wave added more challenges.

Homestead Creamery is a fan favorite in our area, and just like many businesses in our hometowns, they, too, have felt some negative affects from the pandemic.

“We had an issue we’ve never had before, we had a bottle shortage, so we had to limit some of our shipments because of the glass bottles we use, we couldn’t get those in,” Donnie Montgomery, Co-Founder and Co-Owner of Homestead Creamery, said.

They've also distributed less bagged milk and have had to decrease milk production at their Stonybrook Dairy Farm, with the shutdown of schools and restaurants.

“Because COVID affected the creamery sales, they didn’t need as much milk, so they asked farmers, there are six farmers that supply the creamery, and they asked that we decrease the production about 15% for a couple of months,” Jamie Montgomery, Owner and Manage of Stonybrook Dairy, said.

And a decrease in production means less money.

“We lost roughly a gallon per cow per day. A gallon of milk on the open market is worth between $1.50 and $2. it’s a fluctuating price,” Jamie explained.

The creamery's owner says they haven't made as much this year as originally expected, but they're still doing okay.

July's heat wave, on the other hand, hasn't made life any easier for the dairy farmers.

“Cows do not like heat . . . It affects their feed intake, which ultimately affects their production,” Jamie said.

He says feed intake often goes down around 10% in hot weather and milk production goes down 10% to 15%. But fans and sprinklers help to cool the cows down and keep feed intake from dropping too low. That way, there’s still enough milk and ice cream to go around.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Please return laptops! Roanoke City Public Schools issues plea

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Laptops should be returned to your child’s school, and the district says it will work with you regarding any transportation issues.

News

Roanoke Parks and Recreation install hand sanitizing stations at playgrounds

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Ann Taylor
Roanoke Parks and Rec adds hand sanitizing stations to playgrounds

News

N.C. man sentenced for lying to FBI about helping with person’s plans to join ISIS

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
Alexander Samuel Smith, 32, of Waxhaw, N.C., was sentenced to 60 months in prison Wednesday for making a false statement to the FBI.

Coronavirus

Radford City Council meets to go over potential anti-COVID measures

Updated: 1 hour ago
Measures include limitations on the number of people, hours of operation, and hours for sales of alcoholic beverages at certain food and beverage businesses.

Latest News

News

Salvation Army of Lynchburg opens doors for those looking to escape heat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Bottles of water are also available for those who stop by,

News

Groups unite to urge US to extend food aid to schoolchildren

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARK KENNEDY
The groups include the American Federation of Teachers and the NAACP

News

CASA of Central Virginia asks for more volunteers, more male advocates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They say more father figures are needed for children CASA advocates for.

High School

VHSL announces Phase 3 guidelines for reopening of sports and activities

Updated: 1 hour ago
The list includes guidelines for cleaning of facilities, how to get people safely in and out of venues, limitations on gatherings, face coverings, hygiene practices and more.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

New information against Megan Boswell to be brought before grand jury in August

Updated: 1 hours ago
“We intend to bring another matter regarding Ms. Boswell to the Grand Jury on August 19th,” prosecutors said.