Hometown Eats: The Tie Dyed Pig in Radford

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re searching for a unique and delicious restaurant that will have something for everyone, you’ve got to make a trip to the Tie Dyed Pig in Radford. It is a diner that serves authentic smoked barbecue that just so happens to have a full-scale bakery inside too.

Since opening in the summer of 2019, it has become a hit with the folks in the New River Valley.

“The people love to go and sit down and eat a good home-cooked meal,” said Linda Sonner, a regular here.

At The Tie Dyed Pig, they don’t skimp out on portions or calories. They’re serving southern staples full of flavor that will leave you feeling full for hours.

The key here is doing things homemade and putting a lot of love into the food. Take for example the barbecue they’re serving out from their smoker.

“It is rubbed down with our seasoning blend, and it goes in the smoker. A brisket can go up to 18 hours,” said co-owner Jeff Corbin.

If you’re feeling brave, try the double-stuffed reuben sandwich, weighing in at over a pound! It features slow-cooked corned beef, homemade sauerkraut and lots of cheese and thousand island dressing.

“Easily the best reuben I’ve had in my life. The corned beef is absolutely incredible. They cook it low and slow. You can taste how much love and time they put into everything they’re making here,” said WDBJ7′s Josh Birch.

Whatever you get, make sure you’re saving room for dessert. They’re serving up fresh-baked cookies and homemade pies, cupcakes and decadent cakes. The most outrageous dessert is the sinful cinnamon bun. A giant iced cinnamon bun gets a big scoop of ice cream and then is covered in fried apples.

The Tie Tyed Pig is located at 103 3rd Ave, Radford, VA 24141. Their phone number is (540) 731-4880.

