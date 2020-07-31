Advertisement

New information against Megan Boswell to be brought before grand jury in August

“We intend to bring another matter regarding Ms. Boswell to the Grand Jury on August 19th,” prosecutors said.
Published: Jul. 31, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Megan Boswell appeared before Sullivan County Judge James Goodwin via video conference Friday morning.

Prosecutors told Judge Goodwin they wished to move the hearing date to a time after August 19.

Boswell’s attorney Brad Spoles asked for the hearing to be set on Aug. 28. Sproles said that if Boswell had been convicted of the charges she’s facing, she would have already been close to being eligible for release.

Boswell’s hearing date was rescheduled for Friday, August 28 at 9 a.m.

The mother of the toddler who was found dead in March after being the subject of an AMBER Alert was indicted by a grand jury in May. Boswell was indicted on 11 counts of false reporting in the disappearance of the toddler.

Sullivan County officials said Boswell’s conflicting statements impeded the investigation.

During the search for the toddler, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said Boswell told a different story every time she was questioned.

Evelyn Boswell’s remains were discovered in March on property belonging to a family member of Megan Boswell.

Sullivan County officials said they have a person of interest in the death investigation of Evelyn Boswell. At this time, no one has been charged in the toddler’s death.

WVLT will stream Boswell’s court appearance Friday at 9 a.m. Click here to watch.

