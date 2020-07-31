Northam declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias, expected to hit coast Monday

(WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam issued a state of emergency for the Commonwealth as the track of the storm is expected to hit parts of Coastal Virginia Monday.

According to the Office of the Governor, the Virginia Emergency Support Team (VEST) is monitoring its course and coordinating resources. The Virginia Emergency Operations Center (VEOC) will work with local, state and federal officials to ensure preparedness.

“This state of emergency will ensure localities and communities have the assistance they need to protect the safety of Virginians, particularly as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. I encourage Virginians to take all necessary precautions, monitor local weather forecasts, and stay alert,” Northam stated.

Visit https://www.vaemergency.gov/hurricanes/ and https://www.ready.gov/hurricanes for helpful resources.

The full Executive Order Sixty-Nine can be viewed here.

