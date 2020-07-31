Advertisement

People living near Tinker Creek Waterway urged to stay out until spill is cleaned

Cleanup underway of spill in Tinker Creek Waterway in Roanoke and Vinton
Cleanup underway of spill in Tinker Creek Waterway in Roanoke and Vinton(Roanoke Emergency Management)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A warning has been issued to people who use or live near the Tinker Creek Waterway in Roanoke and Vinton.

The warning comes from the City of Roanoke, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM).

July 13, Roanoke Environmental Management and Roanoke Stormwater, along with DEQ and Norfolk-Southern, began monitoring a sheen on a small tributary to Tinker Creek flowing along Campbell Ave SE. Crews began to look for the source of the sheen, still undetermined, and petroleum collection booms were put in place to limit the spread.

Rainfall this week caused levels of the sheen, and its odor, to increase and spread from Lick Run into Tinker Creek. Friday morning, that prompted the response of the Roanoke FireEMS Department HAZMAT team, VDEM, Roanoke Emergency Management and Norfolk Southern. The crews responded about 7 a’m. to the 2000 block of Wise Ave. SE.

HAZMAT is still working to mitigate and contain the pollutant by using booms in the water. Contractors and DEQ remain on scene cleaning up and containing the pollutant in the affected areas: Campbell Ave. SE/Norfolk Ave. SE east of downtown, Tinker Creek downstream of 13th St. NE; and the Roanoke River downstream of the Tinker Creek confluence.

The substance is petroleum-based, according to the city, which could be an irritant. People who live in the area or use the affected waterways are urged to stay out of the water until it is deemed safe to enter- no swimming, wading, floating, boating or fishing are recommended. If you swallow the affected water, you’re asked to call Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222.

The city clarifies the pollutant does not affect drinking water from faucets; you will only potentially get sick if you drink water straight from the creek.

Updates will be posted on the Roanoke Emergency Management Facebook page.

Map of danger areas of Tinker Creek Waterway after spill
Map of danger areas of Tinker Creek Waterway after spill(Roanoke Emergency Management)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New information against Megan Boswell to be brought before grand jury in August

Updated: 10 minutes ago
“We intend to bring another matter regarding Ms. Boswell to the Grand Jury on August 19th,” prosecutors said.

News

Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence

Updated: 26 minutes ago
The three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston issued the decision more than six months after arguments were heard in the case.

News

Dollywood makes list of Top 25 theme parks in the world

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Dollywood is number 8 on a list of “Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards” for worldwide theme parks, right behind several Disney parks, Puy du Fou in France and Tivoli Gardens in Denmark.

News

Staunton Police issue warning after rabid cat attack on Moore St.

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Staunton Police Department is warning folks about a recent rabid animal attack.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases lead to closure of Lynchburg Circuit Court

Updated: 1 hour ago
The clerk’s office is working to contact anyone who has been in contact with the infected employees, so they can take precautions.

Latest News

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 1 hour ago

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Sen. Kaine pushes for better pregnancy care for women of color and women in rural areas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
Kaine met virtually with representatives from the Virginia Rural Health Association.

News

Sen. Warner meets with military family advocates, discusses challenges of pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
Lack of broadband access is providing major issues for US military families.

Forecast

Friday, July 31, Midday FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Scattered showers are likely with a few storms.