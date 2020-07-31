Advertisement

Please return laptops! Roanoke City Public Schools issues plea

(WDBJ)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools needs its laptops back.

The district says hundreds of school-issued laptops must be updated for virtual learning, which will be a big part of the upcoming coronavirus-affected school year.

Laptops should be returned to your child’s school, and the district says it will work with you regarding any transportation issues.

If you have questions, call the principal of your child’s school or call 540-853-6070.

