Radford City Council meets to go over potential anti-COVID measures

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford City Council is holding a special meeting Friday afternoon to discuss measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The temporary measures would be part of an ordinance.

Measures include limitations on the number of people, hours of operation, and hours for sales of alcoholic beverages at certain food and beverage businesses. Also up for discussion are limitations on attendees at gatherings and face covering requirements.

You can watch the meeting here.

