Advertisement

Radford City Council meets to go over potential anti-COVID measures

Radford City logo
Radford City logo(City of Radford Facebook page)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford City Council is holding a special meeting Friday afternoon to discuss measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The temporary measures would be part of an ordinance.

Measures include limitations on the number of people, hours of operation, and hours for sales of alcoholic beverages at certain food and beverage businesses. Also up for discussion are limitations on attendees at gatherings and face covering requirements.

You can watch the meeting here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Road trip? Quarantines mess with Americans’ travel plans

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By DAVID SHARP Associated Press
The web of state and local quarantines is growing more tangled by the day: New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have ordered visitors from a whopping 34 states to quarantine for 14 days.

High School

VHSL announces Phase 3 guidelines for reopening of sports and activities

Updated: 1 hour ago
The list includes guidelines for cleaning of facilities, how to get people safely in and out of venues, limitations on gatherings, face coverings, hygiene practices and more.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

National

Georgia camp with COVID-19 outbreak didn’t require masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Georgia overnight camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks or have proper ventilation in buildings, according to a government report released Friday.

Latest News

National

Pandemic continues to ravage US

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Cases of the coronavirus continue to wreak havoc across the U.S.

Coronavirus

Fauci discusses hydroxychloroquine at House hearing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci discussed hydroxychloroquine at a House hearing Friday.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases lead to closure of Lynchburg Circuit Court

Updated: 2 hours ago
The clerk’s office is working to contact anyone who has been in contact with the infected employees, so they can take precautions.

Coronavirus

Fauci: US virus response compared to Europe, Asia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci compared the initial coronavirus responses between Asia, Europe and the U.S.

Coronavirus

Virus rocks MLB: Cards-Brewers off; 2 St. Louis positives

Updated: 4 hours ago
The coronavirus forced another change in Major League Baseball’s schedule, bringing the league’s total to eight teams affected in the first nine days of the season.

Coronavirus

Transition from work-at-home novice to pro

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sean Pyles
As work and home life meld, it’s difficult to maintain boundaries, stay productive and take care of your mental health amid the pandemic.