Radford offers POWER Incentive Grant to small businesses for COVID-19 recovery

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -

Small businesses in Radford have a chance to get up to $5,000 in COVID-19 relief grant money.

The city just set aside $200,000 for a POWER Grant Initiative, Pressing Onward With Economic Resiliency', a portion of the more than $1 million received from CARES Act funds.

“It has been incredibly difficult for businesses to survive during this pandemic. Our world has been completely turned upside down,” said Economic Development Director Kim Repass. “In order for them to receive some funds from the city and help them survive and thrive during this time is crucial.”

This reimbursement grant is for businesses with 50 employees or less. The money can be applied to expenses related to the pandemic between March 15 and July 31.

Money will be available on a first come first serve basis until funds are depleted or until October 15.

Read more about it here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.