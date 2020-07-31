Advertisement

Richfield Living new construction sees delays due to COVID-19

By Ashley Boles
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Last May, a groundbreaking commenced the start of construction at Richfield Living in Salem. Summer 2020 was when a new nursing skills lab and 100 new apartments were supposed to be finished.

Due to a COVID outbreak, the site has been closed for several weeks. Signs are now up reminding all workers about the mask policy.

The construction however is still several months away from phase 1 completion.

“Phase 2 was never supposed to be finished this summer, the last 64 apartments were scheduled to be completed late 2021, and open 2022,” said Cherie Grisso, the CEO of Richfield Living.

Pictures of the finished apartments have been up on the retirement community’s website.

“Every resident will have their own room which has not been the case in our prior environment and it will be in a very residential style setting, so they’ll have household kitchens private bathrooms, showers, in their room,” said Grisso.

And even though Grisso says there has been a sprinkling of COVID-19 cases throughout the 52 acre campus, there is still interest in the new space.

“I think that very first month when everything was very new, certainly all over the media, everyone was very cautious about making transitions, but we’ve actually sold 3 villas within the last week,” said Grisso.

Visitation protocols however are in tact, following Virginia’s phase 3 guidelines.

Work has also begun on a new site within Roanoke city limits. More information on that project will be available as more of it is completed.

