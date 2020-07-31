Roanoke City Schools gets a donation of 10,000 bottles of water

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There will be lots of changes that students will have to get used to for the upcoming school year. One of those changes includes not being able to use the water fountains.

It’s just another measure the district is taking to limit the spread of germs. To make sure kids have access to water throughout the day though, Betsy Thomas with State Farm stepped up and has donated 10,000 bottles of water to the school system.

They were dropped off at William Flemming high school this morning.

“We didn’t know if this was a type of year where they needed pencils and notebook paper, so we thought if water fountains are off limits, water would be a better way to go this year,” said Betsy Thomas, with State Farm.

The bottles will be distributed evenly among the schools.

