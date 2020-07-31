Roanoke Parks and Recreation install hand sanitizing stations at playgrounds

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Over the last month, Roanoke Parks and Recreation has been adding hand sanitizing stations to playgrounds all over the city.

While many businesses have closed throughout the pandemic, playgrounds in Roanoke have stayed open.

"The good thing about playgrounds is that they're out in open space!"

Because they weren’t closing the playgrounds, PLAY Roanoke Management Coordinator Greg Thompson says they wanted families to feel safe while getting their kids some fun fresh air.

“People need a stress relief, they need a valve to go out that’s doing something that is not sitting in your house,” said Thompson.

PLAY Roanoke partnered with the city’s Facilities department to come up with a design that works for them and they manufacture the sanitizing stations themselves. Thompson says the feedback from playground goers like Timothy Williams has been extremely positive.

“You can help the little kids and guide them and talk to them about safety and washing their hands and stuff like that because they like to pick up stuff off the ground,” said Williams.

Williams went on to say he was impressed when he first saw the hand sanitizing stations out on the playground.

“The environment that we live in today, it makes us conscious that we are trying to do the things the government has asked of us to keep us safe,” he said.

Right now there are hand sanitizing stations at 12 of the 35 playgrounds, with plans to add more soon.

