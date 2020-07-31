Advertisement

Roanoke Parks and Recreation install hand sanitizing stations at playgrounds

PLAY Roanoke adds hand sanitizing stations to playgrounds
PLAY Roanoke adds hand sanitizing stations to playgrounds(Ann Taylor)
By Ann Taylor
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Over the last month, Roanoke Parks and Recreation has been adding hand sanitizing stations to playgrounds all over the city.

While many businesses have closed throughout the pandemic, playgrounds in Roanoke have stayed open.

"The good thing about playgrounds is that they're out in open space!"

Because they weren’t closing the playgrounds, PLAY Roanoke Management Coordinator Greg Thompson says they wanted families to feel safe while getting their kids some fun fresh air.

“People need a stress relief, they need a valve to go out that’s doing something that is not sitting in your house,” said Thompson.

PLAY Roanoke partnered with the city’s Facilities department to come up with a design that works for them and they manufacture the sanitizing stations themselves. Thompson says the feedback from playground goers like Timothy Williams has been extremely positive.

“You can help the little kids and guide them and talk to them about safety and washing their hands and stuff like that because they like to pick up stuff off the ground,” said Williams.

Williams went on to say he was impressed when he first saw the hand sanitizing stations out on the playground.

“The environment that we live in today, it makes us conscious that we are trying to do the things the government has asked of us to keep us safe,” he said.

Right now there are hand sanitizing stations at 12 of the 35 playgrounds, with plans to add more soon.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Homestead Creamery feels COVID-19 affects

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
COVID has caused dairy farms to decrease their milk production, among other changes.

Education

Please return laptops! Roanoke City Public Schools issues plea

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Laptops should be returned to your child’s school, and the district says it will work with you regarding any transportation issues.

News

N.C. man sentenced for lying to FBI about helping with person’s plans to join ISIS

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
Alexander Samuel Smith, 32, of Waxhaw, N.C., was sentenced to 60 months in prison Wednesday for making a false statement to the FBI.

Coronavirus

Radford City Council meets to go over potential anti-COVID measures

Updated: 1 hour ago
Measures include limitations on the number of people, hours of operation, and hours for sales of alcoholic beverages at certain food and beverage businesses.

Latest News

News

Salvation Army of Lynchburg opens doors for those looking to escape heat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Bottles of water are also available for those who stop by,

News

Groups unite to urge US to extend food aid to schoolchildren

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARK KENNEDY
The groups include the American Federation of Teachers and the NAACP

News

CASA of Central Virginia asks for more volunteers, more male advocates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They say more father figures are needed for children CASA advocates for.

High School

VHSL announces Phase 3 guidelines for reopening of sports and activities

Updated: 1 hour ago
The list includes guidelines for cleaning of facilities, how to get people safely in and out of venues, limitations on gatherings, face coverings, hygiene practices and more.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

New information against Megan Boswell to be brought before grand jury in August

Updated: 1 hours ago
“We intend to bring another matter regarding Ms. Boswell to the Grand Jury on August 19th,” prosecutors said.