Sen. Kaine pushes for better pregnancy care for women of color and women in rural areas

(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Senator Tim Kaine is working to improve health care for pregnant women.

Friday, Kaine met virtually with representatives from the Virginia Rural Health Association.

They discussed the Mothers and Newborns Success Act, which is a bill Kaine introduced along with Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski.

The bill aims to help Black women and women in rural areas – two categories which often have a lack of access to health care.

“While one of the main drivers of this bill was to reduce racial disparities, I believe it’s going to be the case that, if we can make this bill happen, we’re going to have a significant effect on any community where maternal health outcomes are not what we want them to be,” said Kaine.

Kaine said the mortality rate for Black pregnant women is two to three times higher than that of white women.

He said part of the reason is undiagnosed underlying conditions, which are a result of lack of access to health care.

