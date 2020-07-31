Sen. Warner meets with military family advocates, discusses challenges of pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Lack of broadband access is providing major issues for US military families.

Friday, Virginia Senator Mark Warner met virtually with military family advocacy groups to learn about how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting servicemembers and their loved ones.

Blue Star Families said only 1/3 of working military spouses were able to transition to teleworking, compared to 42 percent of civilians.

A lack of internet access caused many of them to lose their jobs.

“I don’t think we have done enough on broadband in the CARES bill. We spent $2.6 trillion, the fact that we only spent a couple hundred million on broadband deployment was crazy,” said Warner.

Warner and these advocates also discussed issues with privatized military housing.

The senator said more oversight of landlords is needed to ensure better living conditions for military families.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.