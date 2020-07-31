Advertisement

Sen. Warner meets with military family advocates, discusses challenges of pandemic

(WHSV)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Lack of broadband access is providing major issues for US military families.

Friday, Virginia Senator Mark Warner met virtually with military family advocacy groups to learn about how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting servicemembers and their loved ones.

Blue Star Families said only 1/3 of working military spouses were able to transition to teleworking, compared to 42 percent of civilians.

A lack of internet access caused many of them to lose their jobs.

“I don’t think we have done enough on broadband in the CARES bill.  We spent $2.6 trillion, the fact that we only spent a couple hundred million on broadband deployment was crazy,” said Warner.

Warner and these advocates also discussed issues with privatized military housing.

The senator said more oversight of landlords is needed to ensure better living conditions for military families.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: moments ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Sen. Kaine pushes for better pregnancy care for women of color and women in rural areas

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
Kaine met virtually with representatives from the Virginia Rural Health Association.

Forecast

Friday, July 31, Midday FastCast

Updated: 3 hours ago
Scattered showers are likely with a few storms.

Crime

Altavista man arrested after allegedly firing weapon

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Altavista Police Department said it received a complaint of shots fired on July 26 just before 10:30 p.m.

Latest News

Crime

Altavista man arrested after allegedly firing weapon

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Altavista Police Department said it received a complaint of shots fired on July 26 just before 10:30 p.m.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 hospitalization numbers drop day-to-day, more patients released

Updated: 4 hours ago
There are 2,174 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,141 reported Thursday.

News

Hometown Eats-Tie Dyed Pig

Updated: 5 hours ago

Education

School districts announce dates for students to start fall semester

Updated: 5 hours ago
See the list of dates announced so far.

News

Radford University Campus Protocols

Updated: 6 hours ago

Birthday

Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 31, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago