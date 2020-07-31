Showers and storms continue today

A stalled out front is providing an axis for storms to fire up on across our region. This weather pattern will remain in place into the weekend with daily storm chances. Another nearby low pressure system will allow more storms throughout the weekend. Pockets of heavy rainfall from time to time may lead to localized flooding issues. We’ll also continue to monitor Hurricane Isaias which the latest models suggest could bolster our storm chances early next week.

FRIDAY

With the front stalled nearby, this will allow for better storm chances over the next couple of days. Storms will taper off west to east late this evening after a day of heavy rain. With more heavy rain anticipated Friday, flooding will be a possibility. The main threat from any storms will be tropical downpours leading to localized flooding along with damaging winds from downbursts. We’ll continue with likely scattered thunderstorms again on Friday with more scattered storms in the afternoon. Highs will likely drop back into the mid to upper 80s area-wide by Friday. A few storms could still be on the stronger side toward the eastern part of our region.

Heavy rain and flooding will be possible. (WDBJ7 Weather)

Strong storms still possible in the eastern part of our region. (WDBJ)

WEEKEND

We’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds through the weekend with highs holding in the upper 80s to near 90. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will also be likely each afternoon. Some of those showers may fall heavily at times keeping the chance of localized flooding Saturday and Sunday. Storm chances look highs Saturday, especially for areas west of the Blue Ridge.

Another system will ride along the front keeping the chance of showers and storms going. (WDBJ)

TROPICS

Hurricane Isaias (ees-ah-EE-ahs) bears close watching through this weekend as it continues moving closer to the US. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has it as a Category One storm as it heads towards the United States. The farther south and east of our area the track takes it the less impact we’ll see. If the track shifts farther to the west we’ll have the potential of getting more tropical moisture. We’ll definitely want to continue to monitor as we head through the weekend.