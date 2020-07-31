Advertisement

Staunton Police issue warning after rabid cat attack on Moore St.

The Staunton Police Department is warning folks about a recent rabid animal attack.
Staunton Police Department (FILE)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Police say a person was attacked by a cat in the area of Moore Street Tuesday, July 28. The animal was captured, and tested positive for rabies.

Symptoms of rabies in animals include extreme agitation and aggression, muscle spasms, and excessive salivation.

If you have had any exposure to an animal displaying these symptoms, you should immediately call Animal Control at (540) 332-3842 and seek medical attention.

Rabies is transferred by saliva and is fatal if not treated immediately, and wildlife can transmit rabies to un-vaccinated animals and persons.

The Staunton Police Department is asking everyone to ensure their pets are current on their rabies vaccinations.

