Salvation Army of Lynchburg opens doors for those looking to escape heat

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As the heat and humidity continue, one organization has its doors open to stay cool.

The Salvation Army of Lynchburg is providing some of its space as a cooling center.

They’re also providing bottled water for folks who come by.

They’re doing temperature checks, social distancing and are requiring masks for people who enter.

“How we’re reaching out to meet human needs without discrimination is by opening up a spot for them to come, cool off, get a drink, stay hydrated, and get them out of the heat,” said Mark Craddock II, The Salvation Army of Lynchburg assistant core officer.

They say they analyze the need to open their facility as a cooling center every day depending on how hot it is.

More information can be found on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.