The Witt Stop hosts Feed the Need Fundraiser

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) -

The Witt Stop restaurant in Buchanan held a fundraiser with the Front Desk Belle Concierge Services. It’s called “Feed the Need,” and it ran as an effort to get people to come together to help those in need.

They held a smaller fundraiser in May that went so well, they chose to do it again and even bigger this time. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m, the restaurant is selling raffle tickets and are serving a free Latin meal.

The Witt Stop is accepting donations that will be split between seven nonprofit organizations.

“I feel like it’s super important to do this because these are still trying times,” Spring Witt, Owner of The Witt Stop, said.

Kathy Larlee, Owner of the Front Desk Bell, added, “It’s just really good that we can get people to come together, see past their differences, join forces, and let’s help those people who really need it right now.”

They said around 120 people came to the last fundraiser so they’re hoping for around this same at this one.

