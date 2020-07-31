Advertisement

The Witt Stop hosts Feed the Need Fundraiser

A Latin meal is served at The Witt Stop for a fundraising event
A Latin meal is served at The Witt Stop for a fundraising event(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) -

The Witt Stop restaurant in Buchanan held a fundraiser with the Front Desk Belle Concierge Services. It’s called “Feed the Need,” and it ran as an effort to get people to come together to help those in need.

They held a smaller fundraiser in May that went so well, they chose to do it again and even bigger this time. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m, the restaurant is selling raffle tickets and are serving a free Latin meal.

The Witt Stop is accepting donations that will be split between seven nonprofit organizations.

“I feel like it’s super important to do this because these are still trying times,” Spring Witt, Owner of The Witt Stop, said.

Kathy Larlee, Owner of the Front Desk Bell, added, “It’s just really good that we can get people to come together, see past their differences, join forces, and let’s help those people who really need it right now.”

They said around 120 people came to the last fundraiser so they’re hoping for around this same at this one.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 28 minutes ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 29 minutes ago

WDBJ

West Virginia State Fair hosts Taste of the Fair

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bruce Young
When the West Virginia State Fair was cancelled, organizers didn’t want to leave their vendors in a lurch. So they’ve been having Taste of the Fair each Thursday through Sunday.

News

Homestead Creamery feels COVID-19 affects

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
COVID has caused dairy farms to decrease their milk production, among other changes.

Latest News

Education

Please return laptops! Roanoke City Public Schools issues plea

Updated: 2 hours ago
Laptops should be returned to your child’s school, and the district says it will work with you regarding any transportation issues.

News

Roanoke Parks and Recreation install hand sanitizing stations at playgrounds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ann Taylor
Roanoke Parks and Rec adds hand sanitizing stations to playgrounds

News

N.C. man sentenced for lying to FBI about helping with person’s plans to join ISIS

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
Alexander Samuel Smith, 32, of Waxhaw, N.C., was sentenced to 60 months in prison Wednesday for making a false statement to the FBI.

Coronavirus

Radford City Council meets to go over potential anti-COVID measures

Updated: 2 hours ago
Measures include limitations on the number of people, hours of operation, and hours for sales of alcoholic beverages at certain food and beverage businesses.

News

Salvation Army of Lynchburg opens doors for those looking to escape heat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Bottles of water are also available for those who stop by,

News

Groups unite to urge US to extend food aid to schoolchildren

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARK KENNEDY
The groups include the American Federation of Teachers and the NAACP