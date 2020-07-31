VHSL announces Phase 3 guidelines for reopening of sports and activities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia High School League Sports Medicine Advisory Committee has developed a list of Phase III recommended guidelines for school divisions, as they prepare for the safe reopening of high school sports and activities during the coronavirus pandemic that closed schools and shut down sports.

The guidelines were developed with the help of the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education.

Read the full list of guidelines here.

The list includes guidelines for cleaning of facilities, how to get people safely in and out of venues, limitations on gatherings, face coverings, hygiene practices and more.

The league voted Monday morning to adopt a model for reopening sports and activities for the upcoming school year.

The plan involves delaying all sports seasons to a condensed schedule, which would tentatively start December 14 for winter sports and end on June 26 with spring sports.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.