Advertisement

VHSL announces Phase 3 guidelines for reopening of sports and activities

(WDBJ)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia High School League Sports Medicine Advisory Committee has developed a list of Phase III recommended guidelines for school divisions, as they prepare for the safe reopening of high school sports and activities during the coronavirus pandemic that closed schools and shut down sports.

The guidelines were developed with the help of the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education.

Read the full list of guidelines here.

The list includes guidelines for cleaning of facilities, how to get people safely in and out of venues, limitations on gatherings, face coverings, hygiene practices and more.

The league voted Monday morning to adopt a model for reopening sports and activities for the upcoming school year.

The plan involves delaying all sports seasons to a condensed schedule, which would tentatively start December 14 for winter sports and end on June 26 with spring sports. 

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

College

SEC goes to conference-only schedule, Sept. 26 start

Updated: 22 hours ago
The SEC's university presidents agreed on a 10-game schedule that eliminates all nonconference opponents and is set to begin Sept. 26.

College

ACC sports could begin in September

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT
The stipulation is that public health guidance must allow it.

College

Virginia Tech cornerback Farley opts out of coming season

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT
Farley, who started at VIrginia Tech in 2017, is the first college player to opt out of the coming season.

News

Marlins games postponed through Sunday after 15 players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press and Eddie Callahan
The Marlins were scheduled to play the Nationals Friday through Sunday

Latest News

Sports

Rail Yard Dawgs look to December for start of 2020-21 season

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:27 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
The league is targeting mid-to-late December 2020.

Sports

Coaches, athletes prepared to adapt to lack of fall sports

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:20 PM EDT
While the changes to the schedule made some "sad," many said they were happy there will be sports at all.

Sports

Local ADs optimistic about VHSL return-to-play model, though questions remain

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
The current model does not address what postseason play would look like for each sport.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Sports

Ditka to kneeling athletes: “Get the hell out”

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT
Ditka said he admits he’s “old fashioned,” but said, “You don’t protest against the flag or against this country.”

Sports

VHSL adopts condensed athletics schedule for 2020-21 school year

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:56 AM EDT
Sports events have been off the schedule in recent months because of the coronavirus pandemic.