Advertisement

AP source: Cards-Brewers game off; 4 more St. Louis positives

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt (8) consoles pitcher Carlos Martinez on the cap as he pulls him following a solo home run by Minnesota Twins' Josh Donaldson in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Minneapolis.
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt (8) consoles pitcher Carlos Martinez on the cap as he pulls him following a solo home run by Minnesota Twins' Josh Donaldson in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Minneapolis.(Jim Mone | AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - One more player and three staff members with the St. Louis Cardinals have tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to the postponement of their game Saturday at the Milwaukee Brewers, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the results and postponement had not been announced.

Two Cardinals players were flagged for positive tests on Friday, forcing the series opener in Milwaukee to be called off. The teams had hoped to resume play Saturday and make up Friday’s game as part of a doubleheader Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Birthdays and anniversaries for August 1, 2020

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

Coronavirus

Negotiators huddle in Capitol after $600 benefit expires

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANTHONY TAYLOR and LISA MASCARO
The White House and its GOP allies appear to be retreating from their opposition to a $600-per-week supplemental unemployment benefit that has propped up both the economy and family budgets but expired Friday.

National

Hurricane Isaias lashes Bahamas while Florida battens down

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DÁNICA COTO and ADRIANA GÓMEZ LICÓN
Hurricane Isaias is ripping shingles off roofs and blowing over trees as it carves its way through the Bahamas and heads toward the Florida coast, where officials in Miami are closing beaches, marinas and parks.

National

Joe Biden nears final decision on running mate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press
The leading contenders include California Sen. Kamala Harris, California Rep. Karen Bass and Obama national security adviser Susan Rice.

Latest News

National

Biden's running mate search to end soon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Months of feverish speculation on who Joe Biden will pick as his potential VP ends soon.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 2 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases surpass 90,000 in Virginia, number of patients hospitalized decreases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDBJ7 Staff
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 90,801 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Saturday morning.

National

Hurricane Isaias heads towards the Bahamas and US coast

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Bahamas and Florida brace for heavy rain, flooding as Hurricane Isaias barrels through the Atlantic.

Forecast

Saturday, August 1, AM Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago

National

Portland protest strives for peace as U.S. forces drawn down

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and SARA CLINE
Hundreds peacefully protested in downtown Portland Friday, two days after the announcement that the presence of U.S. agents there would be reduced.