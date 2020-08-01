Christiansburg man dies following Texas tractor-trailer crash
A 67-year-old Christiansburg man died this week after the tractor-trailer he was driving struck a median along I-10WB in El Paso County, Texas.
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Tx. (WDBJ) - A 67-year-old Christiansburg man died this week after the tractor-trailer he was driving struck a median along I-10WB in El Paso County, Texas.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Earnest Ray Pyles, 67 of Christiansburg, was driving a truck towing a semi-trailer Wednesday afternoon when his vehicle left the road towards the median and hit concrete overpass supports head-on. Pyles was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The semi-trailer was carrying non-hazardous chemicals in bags, which spilled onto the roadway due to the crash.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.