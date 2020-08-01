Advertisement

COVID-19 cases surpass 90,000 in Virginia, number of patients hospitalized decreases

(Graytv)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 90,801 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Saturday morning. That’s up from 89,888 reported Friday.

3,434 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Click here for all the numbers and breakdowns.

There are 2,215 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,174 reported Friday. 1,123,927 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.2 percent positive rate over the last week, the same as the percentage reported Friday.

1,256 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Saturday, down from Friday’s 1,334, with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. 12,007 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, up 209 from Thursday. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Radford rejects bar closures, opts for limits on gatherings, as students return to campus

Updated: 9 hours ago
City council ultimately leaned towards milder restriction, and said there wouldn't be criminal penalties for breaking the rules.

News

Big Dawg Sports Talk returns to the airwaves after 10-year hiatus

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
“You’re listening to Big Dawg Sports Talk with Rick Watson!” The announcer hypes.

Crime

Roanoke Gun Violence Task Force meets virtually for the second time in July

Updated: 11 hours ago
Roanoke's Gun Violence task force meets for the second time this month as gun violence continues to spike.

News

Family Service of Roanoke Valley able to offer free counseling sessions with grant money

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Family Service of Roanoke able to offer free counseling with new grant.

Latest News

News

Christiansburg man dies in Texas tractor-trailer crash

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
A 67-year-old Christiansburg man died this week after the tractor-trailer he was driving struck a median along I-10WB in El Paso County, Texas.

Coronavirus

Town Hall addresses testing, return of Virginia Tech students

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
On Friday, President Dr. Tim Sands held a virtual town hall to answer community questions about what the return to Virginia Tech will look like.

Safety

Northam declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias, expected to hit coast Monday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Virginia Emergency Support Team (VEST) is monitoring its course and coordinating resources in preparation. The Virginia Emergency Operations Center (VEOC) will work with local, state and federal officials to ensure preparedness.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 14 hours ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

The Witt Stop hosts Feed the Need fundraiser

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Folks came for a free Latin Meal while donating to several good causes.