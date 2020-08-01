Family Service of Roanoke Valley able to offer free counseling sessions with grant money

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Over the last month Family Service of Roanoke Valley has stayed busy with more people looking for counseling options.

Now the facility is able to offer some free sessions, thanks to a new $5,000 grant.

It comes from the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, and is in memory of Louis Tudor, who died by suicide earlier this month.

It will cover 4 therapy sessions for 15 new patients.

“Who knew a pandemic was coming so I think the providers in Roanoke are seeing wait lists and we are struggling to keep up with the demands of the community,” said Karen Pillis, Director of Mental Health Services at Family Service of Roanoke Valley.

The sessions are by video or phone and open to anyone over 10 years old. After 4 sessions, referrals to other resources will be offered.

