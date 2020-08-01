Advertisement

Isaia weakens but expected to strengthen as nears Florida

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Isaias had maximum sustained winds of near 70 miles per hour at around 5 p.m. Saturday
Hurricane Isaias
Hurricane Isaias(MGN)
By DÁNICA COTO and CURT ANDERSON
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Storm Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas and weakened to a tropical storm as it churned toward the Florida coast. It is bearing down Saturday on places where the virus is surging, piling another burden on communities already hard-hit by other storms and sickness.

Florida authorities closed beaches, parks and virus testing sites.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Isaias had maximum sustained winds of near 70 miles per hour at around 5 p.m. Saturday, a decline from earlier in the day. It is expected to regain hurricane strength as it heads toward Florida.

