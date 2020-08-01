Advertisement

Stormy weekend ahead

Afternoon storms expected today. Isaias could bring impacts late Sunday.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The stalled out front will start to move to the North today bringing storms to the region this afternoon. The Severe Prediction Center has a “Marginal” and a “Slight” risk in portions of Southwest Virginia this afternoon. The main threat would be localized flash flooding and also some localized damaging wind gusts. We will likely see impacts from Hurricane Isaias late Sunday into Tuesday.

Storm to severe storms are possible this afternoon.
Storm to severe storms are possible this afternoon.(Grey)

SATURDAY

Low level clouds and fog linger this morning. We will see the fog burn off which will allow our temperatures to climb into the 80s and 90s. Storms will likely fire up this afternoon in the mountains. Isolated storms are possible to the East.

A front moves to the North today sparking more afternoon storms.
A front moves to the North today sparking more afternoon storms.(Grey)

SUNDAY

A cold front associated with the same system that brings storms on Saturday will help generate more afternoon storms on Sunday afternoon. Highs climb back into the 80s and 90s. This front could linger as Isaias moves closer. This could help generate tropical rainfall late Sunday into Monday.

A front along with tropical moisture from Isaias could bring flooding late Sunday into Monday.
A front along with tropical moisture from Isaias could bring flooding late Sunday into Monday.(Grey)

TROPICS

Hurricane Isaias (ees-ah-EE-ahs) continues to threaten the East Coast. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has it as a Category One storm as it heads towards the United States. The track has shifted a little to the west and the latest models have indicated higher potential of a inward track into the Coastal Carolinas. This path would likely lead to widespread storms across our area late Sunday through Tuesday.

Isaias will likely impact our region late Sunday into Tuesday.
Isaias will likely impact our region late Sunday into Tuesday.(Grey)
Tropical rainfall could impact our regions through Tuesday.
Tropical rainfall could impact our regions through Tuesday.(Grey)

