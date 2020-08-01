Advertisement

Town Hall addresses testing, return of Virginia Tech students

On Friday, President Dr. Tim Sands held a virtual town hall to answer community questions about what the return to Virginia Tech will look like.
On Friday, President Dr. Tim Sands held a virtual town hall to answer community questions about what the return to Virginia Tech will look like.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -

Coronavirus cases are top of mind as thousands of students are getting ready to head back to Blacksburg for the fall semester at Virginia Tech.

As part of our ‘The New Back to School Series’ we’re taking a closer look at what the return of students means both on and off of campus.

On Friday, President Dr. Tim Sands held a virtual town hall to answer community questions about what this return will look like.

“I can’t emphasize enough that personal responsibility that’s required to be successful this fall,” Sands said.

It’s a responsibility that’s crucial as students make their way back. President Sands emphasizing the need for students to stay with small ‘pods’ of friends.

“We do need our students to hold up your end of the bargain,” Sands said. “We are going to provide all of the support we can, but the university can’t do this alone. We need the support of all of our community members, not just our students.”

School leaders said pods of friends should commit to check in with and support each other.

“Really it’s a contract you make with those you can spend time with so that you can be together, just like a family group, probably most students coming back have already been in these pods,” said Laura Hungerford of the Department of Population Health Sciences.

Students who will be living on campus must have a negative COVID-19 test from home within five days of their arrival, or schedule one through the health center.

“Health and safety is our first priority,” Sands said. “While we cannot manage risk to zero, we do believe we have a plan that will allow Virginia Tech to move incrementally toward more normal operations.”

COVID-19 cases will not be publicly identified with Virginia Tech, instead counting toward Montgomery County totals. We asked the school and the health district director why this is necessary.

“If it doesn’t change the public health message, then why would I separate that out? Because you know as well as I do that there’s a lot of anxiety about the students returning,” said New River Health District Director Dr. Noelle Bissell. “This community is working tirelessly to protect our public health. The last thing we need to do is separate things out and put blame on one community group.”

“We’re all in this together, it’s our community and our students are a vital part of that,” said university spokesman Mark Owczarski. “They are expected to do their part.”

Starting next week, you’ll begin to see community-wide messaging at businesses and on campus to show that it’s everyone’s responsibility to keep the spread of coronavirus under control.

You can watch the entire town hall here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Christiansburg man dies following Texas tractor-trailer crash

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
A 67-year-old Christiansburg man died this week after the tractor-trailer he was driving struck a median along I-10WB in El Paso County, Texas.

News

Northam declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias, expected to hit coast Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Virginia Emergency Support Team (VEST) is monitoring its course and coordinating resources in preparation. The Virginia Emergency Operations Center (VEOC) will work with local, state and federal officials to ensure preparedness.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

The Witt Stop hosts Feed the Need Fundraiser

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Folks came for a free Latin Meal while donating to several good causes.

WDBJ

West Virginia State Fair hosts Taste of the Fair

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
When the West Virginia State Fair was cancelled, organizers didn’t want to leave their vendors in a lurch. So they’ve been having Taste of the Fair each Thursday through Sunday.

News

Homestead Creamery feels COVID-19 affects

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
COVID has caused dairy farms to decrease their milk production, among other changes.

Education

Please return laptops! Roanoke City Public Schools issues plea

Updated: 3 hours ago
Laptops should be returned to your child’s school, and the district says it will work with you regarding any transportation issues.

News

Roanoke Parks and Recreation install hand sanitizing stations at playgrounds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ann Taylor
Roanoke Parks and Rec adds hand sanitizing stations to playgrounds

News

N.C. man sentenced for lying to FBI about helping with person’s plans to join ISIS

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
Alexander Samuel Smith, 32, of Waxhaw, N.C., was sentenced to 60 months in prison Wednesday for making a false statement to the FBI.