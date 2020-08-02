Advertisement

City, school respond after large gathering off Radford University’s campus

On Saturday, students started to move back in on Radford University's campus. So far there has been at least one report of too many people gathering and not properly distancing, according to city officials.
On Saturday, students started to move back in on Radford University's campus. So far there has been at least one report of too many people gathering and not properly distancing, according to city officials.(Viewer Submitted)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Radford is responding after a reported large gathering off Radford University’s campus Friday night.

Saturday, students started to move back on campus for the fall semester. So far there has been at least one report of too many people gathering and not properly distancing, according to city officials.

“We understand that you want to socialize, but big grouped, non-social or physical distancing socialization is a problem,” said Mayor David Horton.

It comes on the heels of a special council meeting to address this exact issue that was held Friday night.

“This is about individual responsibility, but we’re creating a framework to help facilitate that individual responsibility and decision making,” Horton said.

Right now the city is working on a two-pronged approach to limit the size of gatherings with so many people coming back from out of town and mask-wearing.

“I hate wearing a mask, you hate wearing a mask, but it may be the tool that we have to keep from having to shut everything down again,” Horton said. “We’re not blaming anyone, we’re not pointing a finger, but what we’re trying to do is target specific high-risk areas and high risk activities to try to deal with it so we don’t have to shut down our businesses completely.”

Radford University responded with this statement:






Horton called this a pivot point for the community because of the return of students, but said gatherings from other community members have been happening, too. In addition, people have been going away on vacations, which also doesn’t help.

“If we as individuals don’t take it upon ourselves to do anything, we will suffer collectively as a community and as a commonwealth,” Horton said. “We’re going to grow much larger and there will be much more likelihood for those types of gatherings. This is everyone needing to have that community spirit and pitch in so we don’t have further problem.”

The city is planning to vote on new rules Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 1, 2020

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

Coronavirus

VDH: 91,782 cases of coronavirus in Virginia, 2,218 deaths

Updated: 12 minutes ago
There are 2,218 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,215 reported Saturday.

Forecast

Sunday, Aug. 2, AM Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Possible tornado spotted over Botetourt County Saturday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
A number of viewers sent in pictures and video of the funnel/tornado as it tracked to the northeast in Botetourt County.

Latest News

News

Two in hospital after bus crash in Lynchburg

Updated: 9 hours ago
Two people are in the hospital after a crash with a bus on the 1200 block of Floyd Street in Lynchburg.

Sports

Senior baseball players get grand sendoff in “The Last Inning” at Salem Memorial Ballpark

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Anthony Romano
The event consisted of four teams featuring players from 21 area high schools.

News

Possible Tornado Spotted in Botetourt County August 1

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Listen to the Bryant family's account as they witness a funnel cloud dropping from a severe storm over Botetourt county.

News

Troutville View of Possible Tornado

Updated: 11 hours ago
Courtesy Russ and Michele Bennett

News

Person found dead in Martinsville slumped over in van

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Officials followed by processing the vehicle and performing a cursory search of the immediate area.

News

Man dies riding wakeboard on SML Saturday in Franklin Co.

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Stay with WDBJ7 for developments