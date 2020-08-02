Advertisement

Emergency crews rescue trapped person from Campbell County car crash

The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department extricated the person who was trapped inside the car.
By Ashley Anne
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is injured after being extricated from a car crash in Campbell County Sunday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Waterlick Rd. just after 5:15 a.m.

Emergency crews say one person was transported to the hospital. There is no word yet on the extent of injuries.

