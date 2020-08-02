Emergency crews rescue trapped person from Campbell County car crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is injured after being extricated from a car crash in Campbell County Sunday morning.

05:19- Company 12 was dispatched to a single vehicle accident with possible entrapment on Waterlick Rd. Medic 8-2 and... Posted by Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, August 2, 2020

The single-vehicle crash happened on Waterlick Rd. just after 5:15 a.m.

The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department extricated the person who was trapped inside the car.

Emergency crews say one person was transported to the hospital. There is no word yet on the extent of injuries.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.