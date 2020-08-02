Emergency crews rescue trapped person from Campbell County car crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is injured after being extricated from a car crash in Campbell County Sunday morning.
The single-vehicle crash happened on Waterlick Rd. just after 5:15 a.m.
The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department extricated the person who was trapped inside the car.
Emergency crews say one person was transported to the hospital. There is no word yet on the extent of injuries.
