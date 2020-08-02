Advertisement

Fincastle woman among several local residents to receive seeds from China

A Fincastle woman received these seeds in the mail from China
A Fincastle woman received these seeds in the mail from China(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) -

Mystery seeds from China are appearing in mailboxes across the country, including here in our hometowns.

Elizabeth Witz from Fincastle says she got a couple of packages recently. One read “Tulip Seeds,” even though she says gardeners would know tulips grow from a bulb. She also received another bag of seeds that look like squash or cucumber seeds.

At first, she considered planting them, until she learned that Virginia’s agriculture department is warning the seeds could be dangerous to the environment.

“My husband goes, do not plant them! And I was like, why? You know, me being an avid planter, and he was like, look on Facebook, I’ll send you the link. Sure enough, people are getting mysterious seeds from China,” Witz said.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says these seeds could be an invasive plant species.

If you receive them in the mail, do not plant them. Instead, contact the Office of Plant Industry Services at 804-786-3515 or through the ReportAPest@vdacs.virginia.gov email, especially if they appear to come from China.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

