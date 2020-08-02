Advertisement

Friends encourage folks to learn CPR after saving a life

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

A fun camping trip took a dangerous turn last weekend. But thanks to the help of a Bedford County dispatcher, a group of friends were able to save a man’s life using CPR.

“I was terrified, just holding your friend in your hands, and there’s nothing there, just a vessel,” Joshua Martin said.

He tried his best to stay calm when he found his friend, Josh George, unconscious last weekend. The friends had been camping at Smith Mountain Lake when George became dangerously dehydrated.

“Saturday, Josh said he was going to lay down to little nap because he was tired from the night before, and we found him an hour and a half later, and he was unresponsive,” Martin said.

The group of friends called 9-111. Mistine Traegner, a Communications Officer for Bedford County Dispatch, was the voice they heard on the other end of the line.

“Right away, get the CPR going and that kind of stuff, and it was hot, and they did really good, they did the CPR for I know it had to be at least 20 to 30 minutes before we got everyone out to them,” Traegner said.

With Traegner's help, the friends saved George's life.

“To have that extra guiding light, probably made a world of difference,” Martin said.

But the friends say they now know how important it is to learn CPR.

“I didn’t know CPR, not certified, but I think I’ll try and get certified, just in case, you never know when you’ll need it and it’s better to know and not need it than need it and not know it,” Martin said.

“I had training in CPR over 10 years ago, so I think it’s probably a good idea to stay updated with that information and training,” McKenzi Vail, a friend who also did CPR on George, said.

Traegner certainly agrees.

“Because anything can happen at anytime. I mean, CPR is 100%, please learn it, go to your local volunteer fire company, go to your local ambulance, contact your local police, sheriff department, get your CPR,” Traegner said.

George was sent to the hospital and released a few days later.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 1, 2020

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Roanoke Valley Match Play Championship

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The weather cooperated for a beautiful final two rounds of the Roanoke Valley Match Play Championship Sunday at Blue Hills Golf Club.

News

SML CPR rescue

Updated: 19 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

Sports

Matt Chandler holds off Brandon LaCroix to win Roanoke Valley Match Play Championship

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Anthony Romano
The three-time champion closed out the victory at Blue Hills Golf Club on Sunday.

News

Fincastle woman among several local residents to receive seeds from China

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
If you receive them in the mail, do not plant them.

Latest News

News

WHAT TO KNOW: Flooding rain threat increasing as Isaias nears Virginia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
What to know as rain from Tropical Storm Isaias heads our way.

News

U of Lynchburg alumni: rename part of building named for Falwell

Updated: 4 hours ago
Former students pointed to what they described as a long history of bigoted remarks by the founder of Liberty University

News

NWS to survey area after possible tornado spotted over Botetourt County Saturday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
A number of viewers sent in pictures and video of the funnel/tornado as it tracked to the northeast in Botetourt County.

News

Emergency crews rescue trapped person from Campbell County car crash

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ashley Anne
The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department extricated the person who was trapped inside the car.

Coronavirus

VDH: 91,782 cases of coronavirus in Virginia, 2,218 deaths

Updated: 10 hours ago
There are 2,218 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,215 reported Saturday.