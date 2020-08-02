Hot and humid with afternoon storms

A front slide through today bringing another round of afternoon storms. Another front approaches from the West and it will start to interact with tropical moisture associated with Isaias. This will start to bring rain into the region early on Monday with rainfall increasing through the day. Monday and Tuesday we will likely see flooding impacts from Isaias.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. Widespread rainfall of 1-3″ is possible across our region. In these highlighted counties the NWS is expected rainfall amounts of 2-4″ with isolated locations having higher amounts.

Flooding concerns increase Monday into Tuesday. (Grey)

SUNDAY

We are looking for hot and humid conditions today with another round of afternoon storms. A cold front will move through today and it will help with the development of these storms. A few could become strong to severe.

SPC Day 1 Outlook (Grey)

MONDAY

There will likely be an ideal set-up for what is called a Predecessor Rainfall Event (PRE) as tropical moisture moves into our area ahead of the Isaias and triggers rainfall. Showers are expected to develop early Monday morning and rain will likely increase through the day. With the help of the front and lift created by the Blue Ridge Mountains, we could see an increased risk of flooding beginning in the afternoon into Tuesday evening. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

WPC Flood Outlook for Monday. (Grey)

TROPICS

Tropical Storm Isaias (ees-ah-EE-ahs) continues to threaten the East Coast. The track has shifted a little to the west and the latest models have indicated higher potential of a inward track into the Coastal Carolinas. This path would likely lead to widespread rain and storms across our area early Monday morning through Tuesday evening.