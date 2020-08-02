Advertisement

Hot and humid with afternoon storms

Another round of afternoon storms. Isaias brings rain early on Monday.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A front slide through today bringing another round of afternoon storms. Another front approaches from the West and it will start to interact with tropical moisture associated with Isaias. This will start to bring rain into the region early on Monday with rainfall increasing through the day. Monday and Tuesday we will likely see flooding impacts from Isaias.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. Widespread rainfall of 1-3″ is possible across our region. In these highlighted counties the NWS is expected rainfall amounts of 2-4″ with isolated locations having higher amounts.

Flooding concerns increase Monday into Tuesday.
Flooding concerns increase Monday into Tuesday.(Grey)

SUNDAY

We are looking for hot and humid conditions today with another round of afternoon storms. A cold front will move through today and it will help with the development of these storms. A few could become strong to severe.

SPC Day 1 Outlook
SPC Day 1 Outlook(Grey)

MONDAY

There will likely be an ideal set-up for what is called a Predecessor Rainfall Event (PRE) as tropical moisture moves into our area ahead of the Isaias and triggers rainfall. Showers are expected to develop early Monday morning and rain will likely increase through the day. With the help of the front and lift created by the Blue Ridge Mountains, we could see an increased risk of flooding beginning in the afternoon into Tuesday evening. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

WPC Flood Outlook for Monday.
WPC Flood Outlook for Monday.(Grey)

TROPICS

Tropical Storm Isaias (ees-ah-EE-ahs) continues to threaten the East Coast. The track has shifted a little to the west and the latest models have indicated higher potential of a inward track into the Coastal Carolinas. This path would likely lead to widespread rain and storms across our area early Monday morning through Tuesday evening.

5AM Tropical Storm Isaias forecast path.
5AM Tropical Storm Isaias forecast path.(Grey)

Latest News

Forecast

Sunday Aug 2 AM Forecast

Updated: 53 minutes ago

Forecast

Stormy weekend with an eye on Isaias

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Stormy weekend ahead.

Forecast

Saturday, August 1, AM Forecast

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:01 AM EDT

Forecast

Storm chances continue into the weekend

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Daily storm chances continue into the weekend.

Latest News

Forecast

Friday, July 31, Midday FastCast

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT
Scattered showers are likely with a few storms.

Forecast

Friday, July 31, Morning FastCast

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:46 AM EDT
Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms.

Forecast

Showers and storms continue today

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Daily storm chances continue into the weekend.

Forecast

Thursday, July 30, Midday FastCast

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT
Strong storms possible.

Forecast

Thursday July 30, Morning FastCast

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:37 AM EDT
Early sunshine followed by showers and storms.

Forecast

Stormy weather pattern begins Thursday

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Our hot streak slowly comes to an end.