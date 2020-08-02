Advertisement

U of Lynchburg alumni: rename part of building named for Falwell

Former students pointed to what they described as a long history of bigoted remarks by the founder of Liberty University
(WDBJ7)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Former students of Virginia’s University of Lynchburg want to cut ties with Liberty University and rename part of a campus building dedicated to the late Rev. Jerry Falwell.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports an online petition has received more than 700 signatures for the university to end its relationship with Liberty.

Former students pointed to what they described as a long history of bigoted remarks by the founder of Liberty University. But Jerry Falwell Jr., who took over the presidency of Liberty University in 2007, disputed the claims that his father was a bigot.

