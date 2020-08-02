Advertisement

Matt Chandler holds off Brandon LaCroix to win Roanoke Valley Match Play Championship

The three-time champion closed out the victory at Blue Hills Golf Club on Sunday.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The weather cooperated for a beautiful final two rounds of the Roanoke Valley Match Play Championship on Sunday at Blue Hills Golf Club.

In the Amateur division, 4-seed Brandon LaCroix defeated top-seeded Chase Bailey 4-and-3 in the morning semifinal match, while 6-seed Mat Chandler upset 2-seed Ben Eanes, 5-and-4.

That set up the third-ever matchup between LaCroix and Chandler in the finals of this event. Chandler won the two previous championship matches in 2012 and 2017.

Chandler did it again in 2020, defeating LaCroix 2-up to win his third Roanoke Valley Match Play Championship.

“I drove the ball pretty good and that’s key to golf for me,” said Chandler. “If I can drive it in the fairway, I’m usually a pretty good iron player and that was key. The pins were tough today, really hard to get to. All of them were in the back. It was hard to make birdies, so I was just trying to make a lot of pars and it worked out well for me.

“I was just lucky to pull it out. Brandon’s a great friend, he’s a great player and a good person, so just very lucky to get that thing over with.”

In the Senior division, Paul Powell won the final match over Tim Moore, 5-and-4 to claim the championship.

Jack Allara won a tight match over Chips Wooddy, 1-up, to win the Super Senior division.

Ned Baber won the Grand Master final match against Marvin Taylor, 2-up.

For full results, visit the tournament website.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Senior baseball players get grand sendoff in “The Last Inning” at Salem Memorial Ballpark

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Anthony Romano
The event consisted of four teams featuring players from 21 area high schools.

News

Big Dawg Sports Talk returns to the airwaves after 10-year hiatus

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:52 PM EDT
|
By Katey Roshetko
“You’re listening to Big Dawg Sports Talk with Rick Watson!” The announcer hypes.

High School

VHSL announces Phase 3 guidelines for reopening of sports and activities

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT
The list includes guidelines for cleaning of facilities, how to get people safely in and out of venues, limitations on gatherings, face coverings, hygiene practices and more.

College

SEC goes to conference-only schedule, Sept. 26 start

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:50 PM EDT
The SEC's university presidents agreed on a 10-game schedule that eliminates all nonconference opponents and is set to begin Sept. 26.

Latest News

College

ACC sports could begin in September

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT
The stipulation is that public health guidance must allow it.

College

Virginia Tech cornerback Farley opts out of coming season

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT
Farley, who started at VIrginia Tech in 2017, is the first college player to opt out of the coming season.

News

Marlins games postponed through Sunday after 15 players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press and Eddie Callahan
The Marlins were scheduled to play the Nationals Friday through Sunday

Sports

Rail Yard Dawgs look to December for start of 2020-21 season

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:27 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
The league is targeting mid-to-late December 2020.

Sports

Coaches, athletes prepared to adapt to lack of fall sports

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:20 PM EDT
While the changes to the schedule made some "sad," many said they were happy there will be sports at all.

Sports

Local ADs optimistic about VHSL return-to-play model, though questions remain

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
The current model does not address what postseason play would look like for each sport.