Matt Chandler holds off Brandon LaCroix to win Roanoke Valley Match Play Championship

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The weather cooperated for a beautiful final two rounds of the Roanoke Valley Match Play Championship on Sunday at Blue Hills Golf Club.

In the Amateur division, 4-seed Brandon LaCroix defeated top-seeded Chase Bailey 4-and-3 in the morning semifinal match, while 6-seed Mat Chandler upset 2-seed Ben Eanes, 5-and-4.

That set up the third-ever matchup between LaCroix and Chandler in the finals of this event. Chandler won the two previous championship matches in 2012 and 2017.

Chandler did it again in 2020, defeating LaCroix 2-up to win his third Roanoke Valley Match Play Championship.

“I drove the ball pretty good and that’s key to golf for me,” said Chandler. “If I can drive it in the fairway, I’m usually a pretty good iron player and that was key. The pins were tough today, really hard to get to. All of them were in the back. It was hard to make birdies, so I was just trying to make a lot of pars and it worked out well for me.

“I was just lucky to pull it out. Brandon’s a great friend, he’s a great player and a good person, so just very lucky to get that thing over with.”

In the Senior division, Paul Powell won the final match over Tim Moore, 5-and-4 to claim the championship.

Jack Allara won a tight match over Chips Wooddy, 1-up, to win the Super Senior division.

Ned Baber won the Grand Master final match against Marvin Taylor, 2-up.

For full results, visit the tournament website.

