Senior baseball players get grand sendoff in “The Last Inning” at Salem Memorial Ballpark

The event consisted of four teams featuring players from 21 area high schools.
High school seniors play one final game in The Last Inning at Salem Memorial Ballpark on August 1.
High school seniors play one final game in The Last Inning at Salem Memorial Ballpark on August 1.(WDBJ)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - 63 high school senior baseball players took the field at Salem Memorial Ballpark on Saturday for one final chance to represent their schools in The Last Inning, presented by the Salem Red Sox.

The event consisted of four teams featuring players from 21 area high schools.

“We wanted to try and replicate senior day for these seniors who missed out on their entire 2020 season and really just give them one more opportunity to play,” said Salem Red Sox General Manager Allen Lawrence. “Some of these guys are going off to play in college, but some of them, this is going to be their last game, so we’re happy to be a part of it.

“It’s great to have people back in the ballpark and playing baseball. It’s just been a great day. It’s been one of the more memorable days that I’ve had in my 19 years here in Salem, for sure.”

The players were recognized in a ceremony in between both games, and a fireworks display ended the night.

