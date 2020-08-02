Advertisement

Possible tornado forms near Fincastle Saturday

A number of viewers sent in pictures and video of the funnel/tornado as it tracked to the northeast in Botetourt County.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - A possible tornado was confirmed Saturday evening by the National Weather Service at around 7 p.m. near Fincastle.

A number of viewers sent in pictures and video of the funnel/tornado as it tracked to the northeast in Botetourt County.

Courtesy Jessica DuVall
Courtesy Jessica DuVall(Courtesy Jessica DuVall)

No damage has been reported

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Birthdays and anniversaries for August 1, 2020

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Troutville view of August 1 tornado

Updated: 1 hour ago
Courtesy Russ and Michele Bennett

News

Victim found dead in Martinsville slumped over in van

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Officials followed by processing the vehicle and performing a cursory search of the immediate area.

News

Man dies riding wakeboard on SML Saturday in Franklin Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Stay with WDBJ7 for developments

Latest News

News

Volunteers help build training course for Roanoke County Police K9s

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The Spikes K9 Fund organized this event so the working dogs in our area can get top notch training.

News

Isaias weakens but expected to strengthen as nears Florida

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By DÁNICA COTO and CURT ANDERSON
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Isaias had maximum sustained winds of near 70 miles per hour at around 5 p.m. Saturday

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 9 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases surpass 90,000 in Virginia, number of patients hospitalized decreases

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WDBJ7 Staff
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 90,801 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Saturday morning.

Forecast

Saturday, August 1, AM Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago

Coronavirus

Radford rejects bar closures, opts for limits on gatherings, as students return to campus

Updated: 22 hours ago
City council ultimately leaned towards milder restriction, and said there wouldn't be criminal penalties for breaking the rules.