Possible tornado forms near Fincastle Saturday

(WDBJ) - A possible tornado was confirmed Saturday evening by the National Weather Service at around 7 p.m. near Fincastle.

A number of viewers sent in pictures and video of the funnel/tornado as it tracked to the northeast in Botetourt County.

Courtesy Jessica DuVall (Courtesy Jessica DuVall)

No damage has been reported

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.