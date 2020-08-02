Possible tornado forms near Fincastle Saturday
A number of viewers sent in pictures and video of the funnel/tornado as it tracked to the northeast in Botetourt County.
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - A possible tornado was confirmed Saturday evening by the National Weather Service at around 7 p.m. near Fincastle.
No damage has been reported
