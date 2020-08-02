Two in hospital after bus crash in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are in the hospital after a crash with a bus on the 1200 block of Floyd Street in Lynchburg.

Lynchburg Police officers responded to the reports of an accident involving a Greater Lynchburg Transit Center bus at 9:07 p.m.

The driver of the bus was taken to the hospital with injuries, the extent of which are unknown. The driver of the other vehicle is hospitalized with serious injuries.

This incident is under investigation.

