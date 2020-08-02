Victim found dead in Martinsville slumped over in van

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A victim was found dead slumped over in the parking lot of a Martinsville laundromat Saturday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

A call came in reporting an individual was found bent over behind The Scrub Board Laundry (2038 Rives Rd.) shortly before 5:30 p.m. in a 1999 Honda Odyssey van.

Officials followed by processing the vehicle and performing a cursory search of the immediate area.

The victim’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia for an autopsy.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with helpful tips to contact them at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 632-7463 (offers reward up to $2,500 depending on the substance of the tip and type of case).

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.