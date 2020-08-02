Advertisement

Man dies riding wakeboard on SML Saturday in Franklin Co.

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - UPDATE: A man died wakeboarding Saturday on Smith Mountain Lake near the Highland Lake Subdivision in the Union Hall area of Franklin County, according to Franklin County Public Safety. A call came in at around 5:40 p.m. reporting the incident.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says the man was reported unconscious, but breathing at first.

Officials are awaiting an autopsy for details surrounding the cause of death.

EARLIER: According to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, one victim was found unconscious on Smith Mountain Lake Saturday.

