Advertisement

Altavista added to new Piedmont Express bus stop

The Piedmont Express bus will stop at the Altavista Walmart at 9 a.m. on its northbound route and 3:40 p.m. on its southbound route.
The Piedmont Express bus will stop at the Altavista Walmart at 9 a.m. on its northbound route and 3:40 p.m. on its southbound route.(WDBJ7)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks who live in Altavista will soon be able to make it to our nation’s capital more easily.

The town has been added as a stop on the Piedmont Express bus route.

That new route runs from Danville to Washington D.C. as part of the Virginia Breeze system.

Currently, Virginia Breeze requires people ages 10 and older to wear a mask while on the bus.

Folks will be able to ride on the Piedmont Express beginning Friday.

“We think it’s another opportunity and hopefully some folks who are on the bus will get exposed to our community in their travels,” said Waverly Coggsdale III, Altavista town manager.

The route will offer one northbound and one southbound trip daily.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bowers calls for additional dialogue on racial equity, defends police

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
David Bowers is calling for more dialogue on racial equity, but the candidate for Roanoke Mayor says he does not support calls to defund the police.

News

COVID cases rise in Central Va

Updated: 22 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Michael Alachnowicz reports

News

Senior Alert issued for missing Loudon County man

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Yi is believed to be driving a silver 2014 Honda Accord with VA plates: VBB-5608.

Safety

Senior Alert issued for missing Loudoun County man

Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says Kyung Pyung Yi is 84 years old, 5′3″ and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Latest News

Sports

Former Hokie Caleb Farley sheds light on opt-out: “My concern grew more and more”

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Anthony Romano
Farley described the team’s practice conditions, writing, “we were like 100-deep in our indoor facility, no masks.”

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Cafe Michel reopens Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
WDBJ7's Bruce Young reports

News

Roles for nannies during "The New Back to School"

Updated: 1 hour ago
WDBJ7's Pete DeLuca reports

Coronavirus

Lynchburg City and health officials say Central Virginia coronavirus numbers are rising

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The Central Virginia Health District reports over 1,100 cumulative cases.

News

Rockbridge County YMCA food drive

Updated: 1 hours ago
The food drive runs all week