Altavista added to new Piedmont Express bus stop

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks who live in Altavista will soon be able to make it to our nation’s capital more easily.

The town has been added as a stop on the Piedmont Express bus route.

That new route runs from Danville to Washington D.C. as part of the Virginia Breeze system.

Currently, Virginia Breeze requires people ages 10 and older to wear a mask while on the bus.

Folks will be able to ride on the Piedmont Express beginning Friday.

“We think it’s another opportunity and hopefully some folks who are on the bus will get exposed to our community in their travels,” said Waverly Coggsdale III, Altavista town manager.

The route will offer one northbound and one southbound trip daily.

