Foster on the job as new U.S. Marshal in western Virginia

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Tom Foster has had a long career in state and local law enforcement. And now, he’s one of the federal government’s top cops in western Virginia.

Confirmed by the Senate in early July, Foster is now the U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Virginia.

“It’s a real honor to be coming on board with this organization,” Foster said Monday morning, “and the incredible team that is already in place here in the Western District of Virginia.”

Foster has been on the job for just two weeks, but he has long had a presence in state and local law enforcement, most recently as the Chief of Police in the town of Vinton.

He says the 35 years of experience in the region will help in his new position.

“A lot of what the Marshal’s Service does is build relationships with our local state and federal partners, particularly on task force operations,” Foster said.

He is mindful of the fact he arrives at the U.S. Marshal’s Service during a time when policing is under a microscope.

He said he believes most people support their law enforcement agencies and want to see them succeed, but he said it’s important for agencies to do what they can to build trust in the community.

“Will that be a priority as well,” we asked? “Absolutely, absolutely,” Foster responded. “It’s about building these partnerships. The fact of the matter is we can’t police if we don’t have the community’s support. It’s essential.”

