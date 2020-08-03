Advertisement

Future of Confederate monument at courthouse in Fincastle up for discussion

Confederate monument in Fincastle, in Botetourt County
Confederate monument in Fincastle, in Botetourt County(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County is working to determine the future of the Confederate monument in front of the courthouse in Fincastle.

Supervisor Steve Clinton will lead a committee of community stakeholders.

They will decide whether the monument will stay in place, or come down, and if it does come down, where it will go.

Chairman Billy Martin shared a message with the community Monday.

“To make a determination on what action to take, if any, in regard to the Confederate monument, and what additional steps the board can take to promote a socially just community that works for the benefit of all citizens, businesses, and visitors.”

The monument was vandalized in June when someone splattered red paint on it.

