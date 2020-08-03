Advertisement

Grown Here at Home: Foothills Produce auction getting more popular in Rocky Mount

By Neesey Payne
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Produce auctions are becoming increasingly popular around these parts. Especially the Foothills Produce Auction in Rocky Mount. Everything is locally grown, and anybody can participate.

“It’s really been a well-kept secret in the region for quite some time,” said Joe Beckelheimer, Foothills Produce Auction manager.

In case you’ve never been to one of these auctions, here’s how it works.

“They need to register and get a buyers number. Then they need to pay very close attention to the auctioneer, because we sell things by the bunch, by the quart, by the pint, by the flat, by the box. And if you’re not sure about what you’re bidding on, you’ll way overbid yourself and not realize it until you go to check out,” Joe explained.

Joe has some advice for newcomers. He says, “The best thing for new people would be to come about 30 minutes before the auction, look over the produce and write down particularly what you want to bid on and look at it and see how it’s going to be auctioned off.”

If you’re looking to sell at the auction, Joe says, “Come and get a seller number. Fill out a consigner contract for each auction and list exactly what you’re going to put on the floor, and then fill out a lot tag so you can tag whatever you’re selling on the floor and that’s it. The consigners get paid every other Friday.”

The auction takes place right off Brick Church Road in Rocky Mount Tuesdays and Fridays. It starts at 9:30 a.m. sharp and goes until everything is sold. It runs until the last Friday in October.

Check out the Foothills Produce Auction Facebook page here.

