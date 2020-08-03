Advertisement

Judge starts new injunction barring Lee statue removal

FILE - In this July 31, 2017 file photo, the sun sets behind the statue of confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. Attorneys will be back in court Thursday, July 23, 2020, for a hearing in a lawsuit challenging Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's plan to remove a giant Confederate statue in Virginia's capital city.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
FILE - In this July 31, 2017 file photo, the sun sets behind the statue of confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. Attorneys will be back in court Thursday, July 23, 2020, for a hearing in a lawsuit challenging Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's plan to remove a giant Confederate statue in Virginia's capital city.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has dissolved one injunction but imposed another preventing Virginia’s governor from removing an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The new 90-day injunction bars the statue’s removal from Richmond’s Monument Avenue while claims in a lawsuit filed by a group of property owners are litigated.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has moved to dismiss the case, but the judge says the property owners have standing and could succeed on at least one of their claims.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans to remove the statue in early June, citing the pain felt across the country about the death of George Floyd.

