Load the Bus for Kids underway in Roanoke Valley

(WDBJ)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local schools are partnering up to Load the Bus for Kids in the Roanoke Valley.

Roanoke County and City Public Schools, along with Salem City Public schools, will be collecting supplies for students in need through Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend, August 7-9.

To participate, visit any Roanoke Valley Walmart, where supplies will be collected at registers and in bins throughout the day.

Back-to-school supplies and monetary donations will be accepted. All money collected will go toward purchasing school supplies for those in need.

“Each year, thousands of children across the Roanoke Valley begin school without the supplies they need to be successful,” said Roanoke County Public Schools Acting Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely.  “Walmart is teaming up with area school systems to work together to provide the tools our children need in school.  Every single donation will help a student learn and achieve, especially this year when so many families are in need,” Dr. Nicely added.

Supplies needed include backpacks, glue sticks, notebooks, three-ring binders, crayons, colored pencils, notebook paper, pens, pencils, highlighters, rulers, folders, scissors and construction paper. Classroom items like tissues, hand sanitizer, printer paper, dry erase markers and other items are also needed.

