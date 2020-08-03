Martinsville man killed in Saturday crash

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man Saturday.

George Greer, 58, of Martinsville, died at the scene of the crash, which happened at 3:30 p.m. on A.L. Philpott Highway, near Rocky Knoll Road in Henry County.

Police say Greer was driving his Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound, ran off the left side of the road and hit a ditch, overturning several times.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.